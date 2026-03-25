Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.06 and last traded at $72.88. Approximately 34,359,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,252,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,236.60. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock valued at $136,326,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $341,036,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,359,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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