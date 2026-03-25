ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 229 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 26th total of 786 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Trading Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:CLIX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

About ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

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