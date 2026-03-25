SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,579 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the February 26th total of 22,645 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 87,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BWZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 79,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,238. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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