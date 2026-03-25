Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 96,223,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 109,021,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Intel Stock Up 7.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of -589.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,579,378,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.