GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $948.38 and last traded at $922.5720. Approximately 2,834,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,897,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.41.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other analysts raised price targets and issued upgrades, citing strong gas-turbine demand and better earnings visibility—this lifted sentiment and buying interest. Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target

Morgan Stanley and other analysts raised price targets and issued upgrades, citing strong gas-turbine demand and better earnings visibility—this lifted sentiment and buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Research pieces and coverage (MarketBeat, Zacks, Yahoo) highlight GE Vernova as a primary beneficiary of surging electricity demand from AI data centers, underpinning durable growth in gas turbines, grid equipment, and services. MarketBeat AI Demand Thesis

Research pieces and coverage (MarketBeat, Zacks, Yahoo) highlight GE Vernova as a primary beneficiary of surging electricity demand from AI data centers, underpinning durable growth in gas turbines, grid equipment, and services. Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows and continued buy-side interest are being flagged by market commentators, amplifying momentum and supporting higher valuation multiples. FXEmpire Institutional Buys

Institutional inflows and continued buy-side interest are being flagged by market commentators, amplifying momentum and supporting higher valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions—doubling the dividend and an expanded buyback authorization—plus inclusion in large indices increase demand and signal management confidence. Coverage notes these as structural supports for the stock. MarketBeat on Dividends/Buybacks

Corporate actions—doubling the dividend and an expanded buyback authorization—plus inclusion in large indices increase demand and signal management confidence. Coverage notes these as structural supports for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative pieces place GEV alongside peers like AES—both benefit from renewables, PPAs and grid upgrades—but investors should weigh different business mixes and risk profiles. Yahoo: GEV vs AES

Comparative pieces place GEV alongside peers like AES—both benefit from renewables, PPAs and grid upgrades—but investors should weigh different business mixes and risk profiles. Neutral Sentiment: Some momentum sources are market-driven (e.g., temporary boosts from geopolitical headlines or broader energy rallies) rather than company-specific catalysts. Yahoo Market Movers

Some momentum sources are market-driven (e.g., temporary boosts from geopolitical headlines or broader energy rallies) rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: after a large one?year rally (reported ~171%), several pieces question whether future growth is fully priced in and flag the stock’s rich multiples—this creates upside risk if execution or orders slow. Yahoo Valuation/Too Late?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.25.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.33 and a 200-day moving average of $677.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,691,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,232,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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