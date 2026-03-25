AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Short Interest Update

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 255 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the February 26th total of 3,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF alerts:

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 9,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Company Profile

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.