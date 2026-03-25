Short Interest in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Decreases By 94.6%

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,612 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 26th total of 30,008 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AB High Yield ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,794,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 416,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $4,599,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 113,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter.

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AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYFI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 15,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

AB High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis. HYFI was launched on May 15, 2023 and is managed by AB Funds.

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