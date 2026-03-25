Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:SWAG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 49,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.15. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stran & Company, Inc. by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stran & Company, Inc. by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 102.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stran & Company, Inc. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

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Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

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