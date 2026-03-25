Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EverCommerce (EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/21/2026 – EverCommerce was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – EverCommerce was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from “outperform” to “market perform”.
Insider Activity at EverCommerce
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,533,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,438,518.68. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $60,850.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,984,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,156,731.97. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 301,745 shares of company stock worth $3,420,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.
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