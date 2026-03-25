Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EverCommerce (EVCM)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ: EVCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2026 – EverCommerce was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d-)” to “hold (c-)”.

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – EverCommerce was downgraded by Citizens Jmp from “outperform” to “market perform”.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $29,075.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,533,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,438,518.68. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $60,850.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,984,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,156,731.97. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 301,745 shares of company stock worth $3,420,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

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EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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