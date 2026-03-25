Head to Head Review: Carnival (NYSE:CUK) vs. Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI)

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI – Get Free Report) and Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sports Field and Carnival”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sports Field alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carnival $26.62 billion 0.18 $2.76 billion $2.00 12.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

23.8% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carnival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sports Field and Carnival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carnival 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Sports Field and Carnival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Carnival 10.37% 28.39% 6.09%

Summary

Carnival beats Sports Field on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sports Field

(Get Free Report)

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments. The NAA segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, P and O Cruises (Australia), Princess and Seabourn. The EA segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P and O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment includes a portfolio of port destinations and other services, all of which are operated for the benefit of cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment represents the hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and other operations. The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Field Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Field and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.