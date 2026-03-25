Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Short Interest Up 151.6% in March

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,528,479 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the February 26th total of 3,389,610 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,874,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,874,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 135,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,907,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,959,000.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,485. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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