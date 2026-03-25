Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 473 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the February 26th total of 2,513 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

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About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company founded in Amman, Jordan, in 1978. Headquartered in London, the company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines, as well as speciality injectable products. Over four decades, Hikma has grown from a regional pharmaceutical supplier to a global healthcare provider, maintaining a focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

The company operates across three core business segments: branded generics, speciality injectables and non-branded generics.

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