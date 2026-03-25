Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $92.52 and last traded at $92.28. Approximately 29,347,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,908,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

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In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,339. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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