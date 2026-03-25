Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $92.52 and last traded at $92.28. Approximately 29,347,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 49,908,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix
Insider Activity at Netflix
More Netflix News
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ad business acceleration — Zacks reports Netflix’s ad revenue surged ~2.5x to ~$1.5B, helped by AI-driven targeting and a massive global audience; meaningful for revenue diversification and higher-margin growth. Netflix Rides on Strong Advertising Revenues: More Upside Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Live/music engagement tailwind — Netflix said the BTS Seoul concert livestream drew 18.4M global viewers, highlighting traction for live and music?adjacent programming that can boost ads, retention and sponsorships. BTS Seoul concert livestream draws 18.4 million global viewers, Netflix says
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing improves sentiment — Erste upgraded Netflix to Buy and Citi resumed coverage with a $115 price target, supporting near?term investor confidence and demand for the shares. Erste upgrade / Finviz
- Positive Sentiment: Margin story — Bernstein reiterated Outperform citing strong margin expansion, reinforcing the thesis that pricing power and profitability are improving. Netflix (NFLX) Rated Outperform on Strong Margin Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Music/content partnerships — A Warner Music first?look deal and Netflix’s move into music/live-adjacent content could broaden ad inventory and engagement, but monetization timing is uncertain. Is Netflix’s (NFLX) Warner Music Deal a Clue to Its Next Advertising Growth Lever?
- Neutral Sentiment: Content pipeline — Bridgerton Season 5 filming and other franchise productions support long?term subscriber appeal, but benefits are gradual and already priced into growth expectations. ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Sets Francesca and Michaela Stirling as Romantic Leads
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest notes are noisy — several data posts show a large increase in short interest but report zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly); keep an eye on clean short data for directional risk.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near?term pressure — Analysis flags Netflix at ~7.3x P/S and stretched given slowing growth and heavy early?2026 content spending, which could cap near?term upside. Is Netflix Stock’s 7.3X PS Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns on Q4 and strategic moves — Fund letters and coverage note investor worries after Q4 and debate over Netflix walking away from a Warner Bros. deal; mixed reactions could increase volatility. Investors’ Concerns Hurt Netflix (NFLX) in Q4
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Trading Up 1.5%
The company has a market capitalization of $389.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
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