Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on March 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on February 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/18/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 2/4/2026.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $48.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,043.02. 332,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,596. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $969.32 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,367.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,569.64.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Fair Isaac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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