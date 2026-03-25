Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Argus upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $130.65 and last traded at $129.9220. Approximately 12,737,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,643,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.
View Our Latest Analysis on BABA
Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled a proprietary 5nm AI CPU (XuanTie C950) built on RISC?V, signaling technological self?reliance, potential cost and performance advantages for its Cloud Intelligence unit, and a material de?risking from Western export controls. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
- Positive Sentiment: Company R&D and product moves (chip + agentic AI tooling) shift Alibaba toward selling standalone AI products and integrated cloud+silicon solutions — a long?term revenue and margin play that supports cloud growth expectations. Alibaba Reshapes AI With Accio Work And New Standalone Revenue Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets frame Alibaba’s pivot as a major capital allocation toward AI (described as a ~$100B strategic bet) that underpins stronger cloud revenue growth and a re?rating opportunity over time. Alibaba Just Made a $100 Billion Bet on AI. Here’s What It Means for Investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets reported a near?term stock bump tied to the chip launch and agentic?AI narrative, reinforcing investor optimism about the strategic pivot. Alibaba (BABA) Stock Climbs Nearly 3% on Launch of XuanTie C950 Processor
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker action is mixed: Argus upgraded Alibaba to “hold” (modest support), while some coverage reiterates long?run upside but tempers expectations due to heavy spending. Zacks / Argus note
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term fundamentals remain stressed — Q3 results showed a sharp drop in non?GAAP net income and margin compression as Alibaba invests aggressively in AI/cloud; this is why some investors remain cautious. Alibaba’s Q3 Earnings Disappoint: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target recently, reflecting revised near?term assumptions despite keeping a constructive rating — a sign analysts are recalibrating timelines for profit recovery. Jefferies Lowers PT on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: AliExpress is under EU scrutiny for product safety and compliance, which could raise costs or constrain cross?border e?commerce growth in Europe. China’s AliExpress tells EU lawmakers it is working to comply with law
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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