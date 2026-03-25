Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Argus upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $130.65 and last traded at $129.9220. Approximately 12,737,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,643,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.48.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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