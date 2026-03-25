Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Increases By 196.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,835,259 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the February 26th total of 1,628,554 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of UCO stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,022,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

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About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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