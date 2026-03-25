Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Increases By 196.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,835,259 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the February 26th total of 1,628,554 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of UCO stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,022,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $44.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $191,000.
Trending Headlines about ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters-calculated disruptions have taken at least ~40% of Russia’s oil export capacity offline, a major supply shock that supports higher crude prices and benefits UCO. At least 40% of Russia’s oil export capacity halted
- Positive Sentiment: FXEmpire reports oil rallies as traders bet U.S.–Iran talks will fail — renewed geopolitical risk appetite lifts crude and would support a rebound in UCO if the risk premium persists. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies As Traders Bet U.S. – Iran Talks Will Fail
- Positive Sentiment: The White House says it is tracking tanker transits through the Strait of Hormuz closely — elevated shipping risk/escorts keep a geopolitical premium on oil that can buoy UCO. US tracking closely how to get oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz
- Neutral Sentiment: Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline is running nearly full for April — increases regional flow capacity, which may relieve some supply strain but is limited versus global disruptions. CERAWEEK Canada’s Trans Mountain running nearly full on global oil disruptions, CEO says
- Neutral Sentiment: Exxon has a team in Venezuela evaluating opportunities — potential future supply upside but uncertain timing and scale; near-term impact limited. CERAWEEK Exxon says its team is in Venezuela evaluating oil opportunities
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. commercial crude stocks rose for the fifth straight week (WSJ) — inventory builds and weaker exports are bearish for near-term crude prices and weigh on UCO. U.S. Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise for Fifth Straight Week
- Negative Sentiment: Venezuela reports March production of ~1.1 mln bpd — added supply from sanctioned producers can blunt price spikes and is a headwind for UCO. Venezuela oil production has reached 1.1 mln bpd in March
- Negative Sentiment: UCO has seen a sharp rise in short interest (nearly +197% in March; ~26.8% of float short) — heavier short selling can pressure the ETF and increase volatility; a short-covering move could also amplify upside if oil spikes. UCO short interest and trading stats
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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