First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on March 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on February 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 2/18/2026.

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Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $17.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,874.89. The stock had a trading volume of 120,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,997.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,944.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.24 by $7.03. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2,325.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,238.27.

View Our Latest Report on FCNCA

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,550.00 per share, with a total value of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,950. This trade represents a 5.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 258 shares of company stock valued at $404,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 484.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 577.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

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First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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