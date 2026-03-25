Short Interest in MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH) Drops By 72.7%

MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,689 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 26th total of 9,840 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,438 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SNTH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 10,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. MRP SynthEquity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.13.

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Institutional Trading of MRP SynthEquity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in MRP SynthEquity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Company Profile

The MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. STNH is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through SPX options (S&P 500 index) and US Treasuries. The fund is designed to provide a floor against market losses, approximately 15% of every one-year rolling period. SNTH was launched on Mar 10, 2025 and is issued by Measured Risk Portfolios.

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