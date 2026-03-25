Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,246 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 26th total of 18,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVSM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 78,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

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Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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