Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,246 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the February 26th total of 18,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EVSM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.27. 78,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $50.88.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF
The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years. EVSM was launched on Dec 19, 2018 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
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