EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLUGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,478 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the February 26th total of 82,321 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.59 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.92. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

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