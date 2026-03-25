EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,478 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the February 26th total of 82,321 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.59 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.92. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.