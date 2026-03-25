APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – APA is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2026 – APA had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2026 – APA was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “underweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2026 – APA had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Capital One Financial Corporation from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – APA had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $45.00.

3/9/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00.

3/5/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – APA had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – APA had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – APA had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – APA was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Evercore Inc from $21.00 to $25.00.

2/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – APA was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.

2/2/2026 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

1/26/2026 – APA had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,349.82. The trade was a 77.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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