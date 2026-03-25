Short Interest in Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU) Drops By 98.5%

Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 79 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the February 26th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.68. Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.42.

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Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.9138 dividend. This represents a yield of 266.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

About Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector International ETF (SSXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund-of-funds that aims to outperform its benchmark by over and underweighting geographic regions outside of the US. SSXU was launched on Jul 1, 2022 and is managed by Day Hagan.

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