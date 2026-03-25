Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Drops By 97.3%

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 248 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 26th total of 9,108 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1599 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.