Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 149.5% in March

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,923 shares, a growth of 149.5% from the February 26th total of 5,581 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 26.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 674,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 469,139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 401,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

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Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:JRS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,774. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive levels of current income. The fund pursues its objective through investments primarily in equity and debt securities of real estate companies, including publicly traded REITs, real estate operating companies and mortgage-backed securities. By holding a mixture of equity and fixed-income positions, it aims to achieve a balance of income generation and potential for capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes diversification across geographic regions and real estate sectors.

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