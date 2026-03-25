Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Short Interest Update

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 214,479 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the February 26th total of 75,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,222,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,222,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Catheter Precision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Catheter Precision at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Catheter Precision Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of VTAK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,733. Catheter Precision has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

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