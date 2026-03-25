Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.62 and last traded at $46.1450, with a volume of 125015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

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Q2 Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 20,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,082,173.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,109.48. This trade represents a 19.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Price sold 32,156 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,599,761.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 197,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,807,466.25. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 411,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,702,472 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

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