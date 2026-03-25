COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.3880. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.3880, with a volume of 1,734 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.8%

About COSCO SHIPPING

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

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