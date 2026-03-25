Short Interest in Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Declines By 72.2%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,687,831 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 26th total of 56,381,959 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,264,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,264,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuburu by 78.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nuburu Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BURU stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 74,240,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144,039. Nuburu has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.

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