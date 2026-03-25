Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 39.1% – Still a Buy?

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 39.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 5,327,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,822,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58.

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

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Further Reading

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