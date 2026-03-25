Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 164,129 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 76,826 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1310 and had previously closed at $43.29.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $858.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

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Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

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