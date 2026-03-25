Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8631 and last traded at $0.8631. Approximately 4,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

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Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

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