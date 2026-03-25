BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$210.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$222.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$218.00 to C$205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$195.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Dollarama from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$212.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Trading Up 2.3%

DOL traded up C$3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,436. The stock has a market cap of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$147.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$192.11.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 99.41% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. MarketBeat Earnings

Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. MarketWatch: 4Q Profit

Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. Neutral Sentiment: Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Negative Sentiment: Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. BNNBloomberg: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. BNNBloomberg: Same?Store Sales Miss

Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. Negative Sentiment: CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Pique News

CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an initial sharp drop despite the strong profit print, underscoring that guidance and traffic trends drove the dominant investor response. Blockonomi: Stock Drop Coverage

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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