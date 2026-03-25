Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $42.7060. 1,152,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,531,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

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Zillow Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $604,499.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,248.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,466. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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