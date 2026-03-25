Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $50.2010. Approximately 819,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,990,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

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Dutch Bros Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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