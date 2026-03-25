Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.81 and last traded at $50.2010. Approximately 819,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,990,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BROS
Dutch Bros Price Performance
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.
The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.
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