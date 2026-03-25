Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.6560. Approximately 79,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 256,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Mesoblast Stock Up 9.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $3,209,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $86,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 33.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines, focused on developing treatments for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Silviu Itescu, the company builds on proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell technology to create off-the-shelf, donor-derived therapies. These therapies are designed to modulate immune responses and promote tissue repair in conditions where existing medical options are limited or ineffective.

The company’s most advanced product, Alofisel® (darvadstrocel), has been approved in Europe for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adults with Crohn’s disease.

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