DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.30 and last traded at $115.85. Approximately 4,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 64,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSDVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DSV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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DSV Trading Down 3.3%

DSV Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06.

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DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm’s core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value?added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

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