Insider Buying: NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Insider Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) insider Rocco Marinaccio purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$101,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 290,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,485.30. This represents a 22.28% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,500.00.

NanoXplore Price Performance

NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.90. 5,260,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71. NanoXplore Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.34. The company has a market cap of C$344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of C$27.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.10.

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About NanoXplore

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NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

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