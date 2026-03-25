Insider Buying: NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Insider Acquires 53,000 Shares of Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) insider Rocco Marinaccio purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$101,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 290,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,485.30. This represents a 22.28% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Rocco Marinaccio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Rocco Marinaccio acquired 5,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,500.00.
NanoXplore Price Performance
NanoXplore stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.90. 5,260,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.71. NanoXplore Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.34. The company has a market cap of C$344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NanoXplore
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
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