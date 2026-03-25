Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Insider Patricia Moran Sells 611 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Moran sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.86, for a total transaction of C$13,967.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,106.78. This trade represents a 15.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.69. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

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Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of C$287.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.293456 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDO

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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