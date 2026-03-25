TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Sells 25,342 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) insider Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 25,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.73, for a total transaction of C$2,248,595.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,640,617.70. The trade was a 57.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$88.28. 2,089,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.44. The firm has a market cap of C$91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$62.17 and a one year high of C$89.68.

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TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 23.23%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised Q1–Q3 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts: Q1 to C$0.98, Q2 to C$0.79 and Q3 to C$0.84 (up from prior estimates of C$0.97, C$0.75 and C$0.81 respectively). They also lifted FY2026 to C$3.58 (from C$3.47). These upward revisions suggest modestly better 2026 operating/earnings visibility. MarketBeat: TRP analyst updates (Q1–Q3 2026, FY2026)

US Capital Advisors raised Q1–Q3 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts: Q1 to C$0.98, Q2 to C$0.79 and Q3 to C$0.84 (up from prior estimates of C$0.97, C$0.75 and C$0.81 respectively). They also lifted FY2026 to C$3.58 (from C$3.47). These upward revisions suggest modestly better 2026 operating/earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors boosted 2026 Q4 and FY2027 outlook: Q4?2026 to C$0.97 (from C$0.95) and FY2027 to C$3.70 (from C$3.51), with quarterly 2027 estimates (Q1 2027 C$1.04, Q2 C$0.83, Q3 C$0.85, Q4 C$0.98). The upgrades point to anticipated continued earnings growth into 2027. MarketBeat: TRP analyst updates (FY2027)

US Capital Advisors boosted 2026 Q4 and FY2027 outlook: Q4?2026 to C$0.97 (from C$0.95) and FY2027 to C$3.70 (from C$3.51), with quarterly 2027 estimates (Q1 2027 C$1.04, Q2 C$0.83, Q3 C$0.85, Q4 C$0.98). The upgrades point to anticipated continued earnings growth into 2027. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors published a FY2028 EPS projection of C$3.77, extending their multi?year model and signaling modest further upside beyond 2027. MarketBeat: TRP FY2028 estimate

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$86.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

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About TC Energy

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TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

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