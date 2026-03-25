Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Insider Acquires C$29,925.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 66,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,931,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,718,950. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenn Pountney purchased 30,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Glenn Pountney acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,900.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney bought 500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$275.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney bought 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Friday, February 6th, Glenn Pountney purchased 18,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Glenn Pountney purchased 14,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Glenn Pountney acquired 17,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

Mirasol Resources Price Performance

CVE:MRZ remained flat at C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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