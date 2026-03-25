First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Short Interest Up 200.8% in March

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 193,666 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the February 26th total of 64,382 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FTLS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,502,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,855,000.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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