Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases £19,779 in Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Coby bought 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.

Metro Bank Trading Up 2.6%

MTRO stock traded up GBX 3 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117. 19,238,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,061. The stock has a market cap of £787.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.99. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 76.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.32.

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Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro Bank had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank Holdings PLC will post 521.5384615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes services.

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