Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,084,710 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the February 26th total of 320,099 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,188,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,188,339 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. 5,099,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,001. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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