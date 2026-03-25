Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,390 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the February 26th total of 6,501 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLSP. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,845 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 174,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,179,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 127,586 shares during the last quarter.

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Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA FLSP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,503. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.01.

About Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives. FLSP was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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