Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$148.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.00.

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Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9%

TSE:TD traded up C$1.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,619. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$78.06 and a 1-year high of C$136.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$121.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of C$16.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

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Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

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