Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:KNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 60,882 shares, a growth of 213.9% from the February 26th total of 19,394 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,870 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

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Institutional Trading of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNRG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000.

About Simplify Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF

KNRG is an actively managed ETF that seeks to deliver attractive monthly income by investing in credit instruments of energy and infrastructure companies. This includes bonds, notes, loans, and hybrid or preferred shares. The fund focuses on instruments that offer higher yields and higher credit quality compared to traditional high-yield bond indices.

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