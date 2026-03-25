ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.34. 672,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,148,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 18.50%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 305.0%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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