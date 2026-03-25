Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 25th (ADUS, AFG, AIR, AM, AMZN, APA, ARM, ARMK, AVAH, AVTX)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 25th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $45.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $201.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $220.00 to $245.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $48.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $68.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $67.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.25 to $37.40. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $66.00 to $75.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 to GBX 900. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $71.00 to $82.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,750 to GBX 4,280. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $204.00 to $206.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $105.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $63.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 333 to GBX 310. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $35.00 to $29.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 to GBX 200. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 to GBX 120. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $210.00 to $270.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $50.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $305.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 to GBX 670. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $175.00 to $205.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STUB (NYSE:STUB) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $7.50. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $215.00 to $290.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $330.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WBI (NYSE:WBI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 to GBX 350. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 to GBX 350. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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