Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 25th (ADUS, AFG, AIR, AM, AMZN, APA, ARM, ARMK, AVAH, AVTX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 25th:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

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American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $134.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR)

had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $280.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $31.00 to $45.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $201.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $220.00 to $245.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $320.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $48.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Citizens Jmp from $68.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $230.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) had its target price cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $67.00 to $60.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.25 to $37.40. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $66.00 to $75.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $47.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 840 to GBX 900. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $71.00 to $82.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 4,750 to GBX 4,280. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $94.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $204.00 to $206.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $105.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $35.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $63.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $65.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $63.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 333 to GBX 310. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $35.00 to $29.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 to GBX 200. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 to GBX 120. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $210.00 to $270.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $50.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $305.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 to GBX 670. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $175.00 to $205.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,460. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STUB (NYSE:STUB) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $7.50. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $2.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $215.00 to $290.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $330.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WBI (NYSE:WBI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 to GBX 350. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 to GBX 350. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

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