Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Lowered to C$187.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$207.00 to C$187.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$205.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$225.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$202.92.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded up C$3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$172.57. 678,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,436. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$192.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$192.11. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$147.00 and a 12-month high of C$209.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 99.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. MarketBeat Earnings

Strong quarterly profitability — Q4 EPS of C$1.43 and C$2.10B in revenue, with rising profit margins and high ROE, reinforce Dollarama’s cash generation and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. MarketWatch: 4Q Profit

Higher basket size offset weaker traffic in Q4, showing customer spend per trip rose — supports near?term earnings despite softer footfall. Neutral Sentiment: Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Conference?call and slide deck available — management detailed results and drivers, useful for assessing whether cost control and assortments can sustain margins under slower top?line growth. Negative Sentiment: Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. BNNBloomberg: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management guided annual sales largely below Street estimates and said global outlooks are “cautious,” which directly pressures growth expectations and future valuation multiples. Negative Sentiment: Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. BNNBloomberg: Same?Store Sales Miss

Same?store sales missed expectations, prompting headlines that the stock was pressured after the print — investors worry this signals cooling demand among value shoppers. Negative Sentiment: CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Pique News

CEO says price increases will be passed to customers only “where absolutely necessary,” signaling management’s reluctance to fully offset cost pressures via pricing — could limit margin upside if input costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included an initial sharp drop despite the strong profit print, underscoring that guidance and traffic trends drove the dominant investor response. Blockonomi: Stock Drop Coverage

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

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