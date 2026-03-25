Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1.90 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cibus in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

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Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,891. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 174.58% and a negative net margin of 3,492.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cibus will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the third quarter worth $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cibus in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cibus

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Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company’s platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company’s core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

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